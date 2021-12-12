The fastest growing sport in America -- Pickleball makes its way to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Well, here's a fun fact...did you know pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America?
Who would have thought? Now, it's been introduced to Terre Haute!
This weekend around 170 players put their pickleball skills to the test at a local tournament!
It was a 2-day match-up that took place at the 'Bubble' also known as the 'Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club.'
Pickleball is a sport for any age group.
The ages ranged from teenagers to players in their 70s.
Organizers say it was so special to see so many walks of life come together and bond over a shared passion!
"It's very social, and you're interacting with people. When you're waiting between games you end up learning about people and what they do. It's just a really neat experience," Organizers Rick Witsken and Paul McKinney said.
If you're interested in getting involved in pickleball events like this one click here!