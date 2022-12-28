The Exotic Feline Rescue Center cares for its "Big cats" during the winter storm

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rain or snow, the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is open year-round for visitors.
Every season has its own challenges in taking care of exotic cats. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has 110 cats.
It has served as a rescue center for big cats for years.
The center takes in big cats that were without shelter, abused, or confiscated from a government agency.
Joe Taft is the founder of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. He has dedicated his life to caring for these cats. He says winter conditions actually don't bother the cats very much.
In fact, only three cats needed to be placed inside for protection during the Christmas winter storm.
"We had a tiger that had a respiratory element that was inside. That girl is right over there, and she just came back out yesterday. We have an older bobcat that is not well," said Taft.
During severe winter weather, Taft says making sure the cats have water is the center's top priority. The center uses heated water containers that make the job easier.
"Older cats that do not have access to water full time are at much higher risk of renal failure, so water is the first big thing for us," said Taft.
Taft says they will give the cats dry straw and shelter to keep the cats warm.
The center relies heavily on visitors and donations to keep going. Donations help pay for food, equipment, enclosures, and more.
While it's a big job to keep these big cats cared for, Taft says the hardest part about winter isn't keeping track of the cats.
"Our visitors drop way off in the winter, you know, occasionally we'll have fairly busy weekends, but it's not like what it is in the summer," said Taft.
Taft says while it is chilly out, now is the best time of the year to see these cats in action.
"The cats, especially the tigers, do better in the winter than they do in the summer. They can tolerate the cold really well. On the other hand, they do suffer in the heat," said Taft.
To donate or see more information on these exotic cats, you can go here.