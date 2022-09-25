The Exotic Feline Center hosts Big Cat Dental Day

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - Dental hygiene is an important part of our lives and the lives of our furry friends.
This weekend, the Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosted a teeth cleaning for their big cats.
The center is one of the largest rescue centers in the nation for abused, unwanted, and neglected exotic felines.
Now, with the help of veterinary dentists with the Peter Emily International Veterinary Dentist Foundation, several of the cats got some much-needed dental attention.
To help keep all of these animals healthy, just like humans, volunteers say tigers, lions, and all big cats alike need their teeth cleaned.
"People don't think about it, but if you have ever had any dental pain, you know how miserable your life is and it affects you in a lot of different ways and it will these guys as well but they won't show us that pain because they're top predators, so it's important that their overall health is all there," Rebecca Stevenson, the head keeper with the center, said.
Next up for the Exotic Feline Rescue Center is a fundraiser movie night on October 8, 2022. For more information, click here.