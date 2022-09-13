The Evening of Light gives people a chance to learn about the Holocaust

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Staying educated and remembering the Holocaust is something important for everyone to do.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center is hosting an event to talk about it.
The Evening of Light is an educational dinner.
It will host guest speakers, discussions of Holocaust survivor eva kor's impact, and how you can make a difference yourself.
It's happening at the "Indiana Historical Society" in Indianapolis on October 22 at 6:00 P.M. You must buy tickets by October 1.
The upcoming event also has an essay contest for high school students. Winners will be recognized at the Evening of Light dinner and will get 2 tickets to the event.
The contest is for students in 9th through 12th grades.
Essays need to be 500 to 1,000 words long and are due on or before September 30.
It should be about one of four life lesson Eva Kor lived by and how that lesson applies to your own life.