The entire state remains in the red in updated Indiana COVID-19 map

The State of Indiana has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

The Department of Health releases a weekly map showing the severity of COVID-19 in each county.

The map across the Hoosier state continues to be completely red. This means all of Indiana's counties are experiencing high cases and positivity rates.

The dashboard also includes the number of people in the state who have died from the virus. Since Indiana started keeping track, more than 21,000 people have died in total from COVID-19.

ICU Hospital Usage

Statewide

District 7

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.