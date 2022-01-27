The entire State of Indiana remains in the red on the COVID-19 map - with Parke County getting a specific flag

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The latest Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 maps the entire state of Indiana is in the red for the second week in a row.

The colors are based on each county's positivity rate and cases per 100,000.

Parke County was the only in the state to receive an individual flag. The state says Parke County has a large number of cases attributed to congregate settings.

See the numbers below.

A Breakdown of the numbers in the Wabash Valley

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

