The end of increased SNAP benefits in Illinois and inflation has made an impact for local pantries

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - SNAP benefits have returned to pre-pandemic levels in Illinois.
The extra benefit allotment ended last month. The extra benefits ended in February through a federal policy change.
Starting this month, families are seeing a decrease of anywhere from $95 to $250 per person. Indiana stopped the extended benefits last May.
With the high price of food items and the end of extra benefits, more families are struggling to put food on the table.
Anita Cheek is the Volunteer Coordinator of "The Samaritan Food Pantry at St. Josephs University Parish." Parish is one of many agencies that work together with "Catholic Charities." She says more people come to the organization every year. With inflation, its getting harder to keep up.
"A can of corn costs so much more than it did a year ago, two years ago. I do think it's inflation. It's a combination of inflation and the reduction of benefits," said Cheek.
Plus, many families aren't getting the amount of food they were last year.
"As much as $100 per individual, per individual in the family per month. That's a significant amount of money that is no longer able to use on food for the family," said Jennifer Tames, Assistant Agency Director of Catholic Charities.
To keep up with the amount people being served, Catholic Charities is buying more food. Tames says it has "Over-spent" on its "Purchase Product Program." Even though food prices are high, this hasn't changed how much food it's giving to the community.
"We recognize the need is there. We recognize that we've got to have the food available for our agencies to pick up, so we need to continue buying," said Tames.
With steep food prices, cheek hopes to educate more families on how to preserve their food. Cheek says Catholic Charities has helped local pantries like themselves stay afloat.
"We also have never turned anyone away from our pantry. We just have the inventory available. We worked very hard at keeping an inventory at a high level, so we don't have to turn anyone away," said Cheek.
To make sure food pantries don't go short on food supply, Tames says the community can help by volunteering or giving out monetary donations.