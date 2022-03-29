TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Easter Bunny is coming to Terre Haute.
He will be hopping by Deming Park before you know it.
A week from Saturday, he will be there for an easter egg hunt.
Children are encouraged to come out, hunt for eggs and ride the bunny express.
It is a train ride that will go through the park.
Event organizers say to bring your own cameras and get excited about the big event.
"We're super excited. We've been planning this for weeks and weeks now and we're just ready to get it moving," Terre Haute Parks department of recreation director Sara Turpen said.
The hunt will be Saturday, April 9.
The egg hunt for ages 2-4 will be at 2:00 pm.
Another egg hunt for ages 5-10 will be at 2:30 pm.
The event is free.
Train rides will be going on April 2, 3 and 9.
Those will be from 1:00 until 5:00 pm and will cost $1.