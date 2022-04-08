The Downtown Terre Haute egg hunt has started!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Downtown Terre Haute Egg Hunt is officially underway. The Hunt began Friday, April 8th, and will go on until Sunday, April 17th.
Egg-hunters are encouraged to pick up a “passport” at any participating location or online, which will guide them to participating businesses. With each visit - and egg found - egg-hunters will receive a stamp at that location. Once a participant collects 12 stamps on their passport, they may turn it in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes (up to $250 value). Participants can submit a photo of their card via email to info@downtownterrehaute.com, or turn in their physical copy to the outdoor book return drop box at the Vigo County Public Library (Downtown Terre Haute location).
“This is an opportunity for local businesses to give back and for folks to possibly check out a place that they’ve never been before. It’s a win-win for those participating in the downtown community as well,” Says Brandon Halleck, the Terre Haute Advisory Board Co-Chair.
Additional criteria and a list of participating businesses can be found below or via downtownterrehaute.com.
Details/Rules
- Passports can be obtained at any participating location.
- Participating businesses will be listed on the passport.
- Businesses will be provided with stamps to use on participant passports.
- Participants will write in the name of the business to receive their stamp.
- Participants may only receive one stamp per participating business.
- Businesses may have the eggs hidden within their store, sitting out at a front desk, or outside of the store front: it’s up to them!
- Prize basket winners will be awarded online.
- Stamps are only available during each businesses’ standard business hour
Participating Businesses
- Afterburner Brewing Company
- Bar Botics Arcade
- Barnes & Noble at Indiana State
- CENTURY 21 Elite
- Common Ground Yoga
- Federal Coffee & Fine Foods
- Greek's Pizzeria
- Hendrich Title Company
- J. Ford's Black Angus
- Maggie & Moe's Poplar Flowers
- Mogger's Restaurant
- Morgan Stanley
- Pride Center of Terre Haute
- Ruoff Mortgage
- Saratoga Restaurant
- Scout's Pizzeria
- Snapped - A Selfie Experience
- Swope Art Museum
- Taco Luv
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce
- Terre Haute Children’s Museum
- The Dance Studio
- The Verve
- United Way of the Wabash Valley
- Vigo County History Center
- Vigo County Public Library
- Wabash Valley Community Foundation
- Wellness Box Inc.