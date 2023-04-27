The Disaster Recovery Center opens to provide assistance for tornado victims - here are the ways to register for federal help

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Tornado victims got the opportunity to talk with federal officials at the newly opened Disaster Recovery Center in Sullivan. Representatives from FEMA, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and the Small Business Association were all there to provide information on options surrounding relief assistance.
After President Biden declared a major disaster in Sullivan and Owen counties, federal help has come in to provide as much assistance as possible.
The Disaster Recovery Center officially opened in Sullivan on Thursday morning with quite the lineup of assistance services. One of the organizations is the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA. It also works under the Department of Homeland Security.
Officials say getting registered is the first step in the assistance process.
"After the incident, people were asked to register with 211. Because it's been a federally declared disaster, we're now asking people to register with fema. It's very very important that people register with FEMA," said David Hosick, IDHS public information officer.
There are 4 main ways people can register. You can go through the Disaster Recovery Center, the FEMA App, the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, or by visiting the website disasterassistance.gov.
FEMA representatives want people to know this is a one stop shop where tornado victims can get one-on-one support.
"When we open these disaster recovery centers, it allows our folks to be able to show that compassion, the fact that we are here to help. We are here to provide resources that are available to you," said Craig Browning, FEMA external affairs officer.
In addition to FEMA and Homeland Security, the U.S. Small Business Association is in Sullivan to provide recovery relief money for those affected by the storm. Through the SBA, local nonprofits and businesses are eligible for economic injury disaster loans.
Homeowners and renters can also receive low interest loans for uncompensated losses.
"If you're under-insured or over-insured, we encourage everyone to apply as soon as possible, and to apply for the full amount of your loss so you can get the money to rebuild, repair, or relocate," said Stephen Clark, SBA public affairs specialist.
Again if you have been affected by the tornado in Sullivan, help is here now. The deadline to apply for federal help is June 14th.
Center hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The center is closed on Sundays.
You can register here:
Sullivan County Disaster Recovery Center at Sullivan City Hall, 110 N Main Street Sullivan, IN 47882
FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362