The Deming Park pool will be closed until at least Monday - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public pool will be closed until at least Monday after a weekly bacteria test.
Officials closed the pool at Deming Park after the water tested positive for E-Coli.
Park officials have cleaned and treated the pool so that it can be retested on Friday. The test results take 48 hours.
Park leaders say the earliest the pool will reopen is Monday - if the results are clear.
See the full update from the parks department below.
"Deming Park Pool Closure Update
On Tuesday July 5th Pace Analytical, the company that the City utilizes for weekly bacterial water testing, collected a water sample for weekly bacteria testing. They performed a 24-hour test for Total Coliform and a 48-hour test for E-Coli.
On Wednesday mid-morning, we were notified that the Total Coliform test showed that the bacteria was present in our water.
We immediately took the steps to treat the water which included maintaining the chlorine disinfection levels at a much higher than normal level; after that, the pool must be re-tested.
Pace Analytical do not sample pools on Thursdays and will re-test our water on Friday. Again waiting the 24 and 48 hours for the test to be read. The earliest we will know the results will be Monday morning. At that time the pool will reopen pending no further problems.
All mechanical systems of the pool are functioning properly.
Again we are terribly sorry for the inconvenience that this may cause."