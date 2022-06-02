The debate continues on whether or not to legalize marijuana in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- An Indiana legislature study committee will look into marijuana this summer.
Members will study the health benefits and discuss decriminalizing marijuana.
Many republicans say legalizing marijuana will be harmful to the society.
Representative Bob Heaton worries it could harm the society.
Do you think recreational pot should be legal in Indiana?
"Besides the fact that it remains illegal on the federal level, removing criminal penalties will likely lead to more impaired drivers on our roadways and more young Hoosiers being tempted to use yet another substance that harms their development" shares Heaton.
Some Hoosiers say there are health benefits.
Disabled veteran from Indiana, Jeff Piper, says the drug relieves his pain and allows him to take less medication.
"A lot of politicians out there because of their party have their own agenda, but this is a tripartisan thing this isn't about politics. It's about rights for everyone to be better" shares Piper.
Indiana is one of only 13 states with no medical cannabis law in place.