The COVID-19 BA.5 variant is the most infectious form of the virus yet

UNITED STATES - COVID-19 is becoming more problematic throughout the nation with cases up 15% in the last two weeks.
It all has to do with the new BA.5 variant which health experts are calling the most infectious form of the virus yet.
The highly transmissible variant is a subvariant of the original Omicron strain. Right now, this subvariant is causing more than 2/3 of cases nationwide.
Data is still being collected but what experts can confirm so far is its high transmissibility and its low severity, meaning it causes a less serious illness than other variants.
Here in the Wabash Valley, both Indiana and Illinois are seeing the role the variant has on residents.
In the Hoosier state, Knox County has the highest rate of infections in the entire state with nearly 500 active cases.
There is still much to be learned about the new variant but what health experts do know is that it will have the same effects as many of the other strains of the virus.
"A variation is not a mutation, it's just a subtle change," Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner, said. "It's still going to be respiratory stuff. You are going to have people with a headache, runny nose, sore throat, cough, fatigue, etc. Typically an RNA virus like this is either going to be more infectious or more serious. Thankfully these variations have become more infectious and less serious, which is why we are seeing fewer hospitalizations, but greater numbers in the community."
Health experts say more variants will likely still come, potentially even more infectious ones. They are urging you to wear masks in crowded places and get vaccinated or boosted against the COVID-19 virus.