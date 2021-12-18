You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The community is supporting locally owned businesses during the holidays!

  • 0
Meadows Christmas Vendor Market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas day is almost here, and this holiday event is making sure you have all of your presents ready for family and friends.

On Saturday, the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute hosted its annual small business holiday vendor fair!

Dozens of business owners came out to connect with the community and showcase their products. People could find items like clothing, jewelry, candles, homemade decor, and much more

Organizers say events like this one is a great way to encourage the community to shop locally this holiday season.

Tags

Recommended for you