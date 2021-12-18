The community is supporting locally owned businesses during the holidays!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas day is almost here, and this holiday event is making sure you have all of your presents ready for family and friends.
On Saturday, the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute hosted its annual small business holiday vendor fair!
Dozens of business owners came out to connect with the community and showcase their products. People could find items like clothing, jewelry, candles, homemade decor, and much more
Organizers say events like this one is a great way to encourage the community to shop locally this holiday season.