"The committee’s deliberative process was shrouded in secrecy," new opinion issued on VCSC violation allegation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Public Access Counselor has issued a new opinion saying the Vigo County School Corporation violated the state's Open Door Law by allowing a committee to operate behind closed doors and take official action on public business outside of a public meeting.
The concern came to the surface when a group of community members filed a complaint with the Public Access Counselor alleging the district violated the Open Door Law in the process to form its recommendation to repurpose Meadows Elementary School. Parents voiced concerns about transparency, pointing out that the committee's meetings were not made public, nor was notice provided of those meetings. The school board ultimately approved that recommendation during a public board meeting after inviting public comment.
At issue was whether or not the consolidation committee was subject to the Open Door Law. The law requires at least a 48 hour notice of meetings when public business is being discussed.
The Public Access Counselor had previously issued an informal opinion saying, "...The task force appears to be a direct offshoot of the School board. If so, there can be no question that the task force is a governing body subject to the Open Door Law. Therefore, to the extent the task force meets behind closed doors without the requisite notice being posted, it will be violating the Open Door Law."
The district disagreed that the committee was subject to the Open Door Law, saying the committee was not a governing body of a public agency and was not created by the school board.
NEW OPINION BY PUBLIC ACCESS COUNSELOR
"VCSC concedes that the committee was formed for the specific purpose of addressing the closure of two elementary schools. This is public business by any legitimate and reasonable definition. By all accounts, the administration commissioned the committee to do a portion of the school corporation’s work. The delegation came from executives of the public agency, who are delegated authority by the school board itself," said the Public Access Counselor in the opinion issued on Wednesday. "The committee has specific charges to advise on school business, which qualifies as taking action on public business. VCSC’s executives have control over this and therefore they are an extension of the school corporation as a public agency. VCSC hand-selected the committee roster and the committee’s purpose was clear and unequivocal: make recommendations as to school closures."
Parents had voiced specific concerns to News 10 that the district had not provided financial information while claiming there would be projected savings moving forward with the repurposing decision.
"Although it is VCSC’s point is well taken that the school board went to some effort to publicly assess the initiative and invite public comment, the committee’s deliberative process was shrouded in secrecy. By the time the recommendations were presented, the damage had already been done," the opinion stated. "The secrecy does nothing but invite more suspicion and scrutiny. The point of open meetings is to keep the public informed, yes. But it has a dual purpose. Those who serve on boards can use public meetings as a platform to demonstrate that a task force’s work is positively benefitting the public, the right people make up the task force, and to communicate that the task force is thoughtfully deliberating the issues at hand. To do otherwise is usually indicative of poor governance and a disregard of the community it serves."
The district responded late Wednesday afternoon saying moving forward, it will provide noticed that the committee will be meeting in closed sessions.
FULL STATEMENT FROM THE VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION
"Today the Public Access Counselor issued an Advisory Opinion concluding that the consolidation committee is subject to the Open Door Law. The Vigo County School Corporation is grateful for this new guidance as well as the Public Access Counselor’s commitment to update the Public Access Handbook that many school corporations and governmental entities rely upon. We look forward to receiving the new Public Access Handbook. The Vigo County School Corporation will implement this new guidance going forward by issuing notices that the consolidation committee will be meeting in closed sessions as permitted by Indiana’s Open Door Law and as approved by Public Access Counselor Britt."