The Clay County Fair Pageant crowns a Queen

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local community recognized the hard work and achievements of young women!
Clay county hosted its fair pageant yesterday and today! It's to shine light on the young men and women that are a part of the Clay County 4-H.
Dory Fearnow has been involved in the pageant since 2019. But, this year is extra special because she was crowned pageant queen! She hopes to inspire others.
"I definitely want to represent 4-H to the best of my ability and my community. I really hope I can encourage younger girls to join the pageant and to join 4-H," said Fearnow.
Congratulations to Queen Fearnow and all the other participants!