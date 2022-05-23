The class of 2022 escorts the class of 2033 through the halls of West Vigo

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is winding down for students in the Wabash Valley.
On Monday morning, the West Vigo class of 2022 paired up with kindergarteners to celebrate.
They walked together in a parade through the halls of West Vigo. The high schoolers were able to meet their school's future students.
The seniors said the idea came from "a Tik-Tok video. They hope this will become a yearly tradition.
"I just think this is going to be a really cool annual thing that we can do every year because I loved seeing the little kids and even all the staff that we- like, that taught us years ago," Senior Ashley Dunkin said.
The kindergarteners who walked the parade on Monday may be doing it again in 2033 when they graduate high school themselves.