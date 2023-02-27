 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH Possible Through Midnight...

Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible through midnight. These
winds will gradually diminish from southwest to northeast after
midnight as the pressure gradient relaxes.

The City of Vincennes using grant money to prevent homelessness

  • Updated
  • 0
The Vincennes Parade of Lights will return to normal for 2021

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes was awarded two grants to prevent formerly incarcerated residents from becoming homeless.

According to a report published by the Prison Policy Initiative, individuals who have been incarcerated just one-time experience homelessness at a rate almost seven times higher than the general population.

The Home Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) serves homes where at least one person has been previously incarcerated.

"If you've been incarcerated in the past and are homeless or about to be homeless, we can get the assistance," said Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.

Last week, the city received $200,000 from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to help with this initiative.

$150,000 will go toward rental assistance like security deposits and the first and last month's rent.

"The $50,000 will go towards other assistance such as transportation, child care or other assistance they may need," said Mayor Yochum.

The TBRA and Support Services program beings in March 2023 and will last until the money runs out or in September 2025.

Those who are interested in assistance can call the Vincennes Mayor's Office at 812-882-7285.

