The City of Vincennes using grant money to prevent homelessness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes was awarded two grants to prevent formerly incarcerated residents from becoming homeless.
According to a report published by the Prison Policy Initiative, individuals who have been incarcerated just one-time experience homelessness at a rate almost seven times higher than the general population.
The Home Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) serves homes where at least one person has been previously incarcerated.
"If you've been incarcerated in the past and are homeless or about to be homeless, we can get the assistance," said Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.
Last week, the city received $200,000 from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to help with this initiative.
$150,000 will go toward rental assistance like security deposits and the first and last month's rent.
"The $50,000 will go towards other assistance such as transportation, child care or other assistance they may need," said Mayor Yochum.
The TBRA and Support Services program beings in March 2023 and will last until the money runs out or in September 2025.
Those who are interested in assistance can call the Vincennes Mayor's Office at 812-882-7285.