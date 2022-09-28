The City of Terre Haute is finalizing 2023 budget plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities across the Wabash Valley are finalizing their 2023 budget plans. That includes the City of Terre Haute.
The proposed 2023 operating budget is just shy of $105 million dollars.
Even in a time of rising inflation, city leaders say the 2023 budget is moving in the right direction and is something to be proud of.
This is the eighth straight year for the City of Terre Haute having a balanced budget.
Mayor Duke Bennett says this is about an 8% increase from last year.
"Just like you everyone feels at home, we have those same expenses with the city of Terre Haute, and we had to build that into the budget because who knew [inflation like this] would happen this year," he said. "We have to be planning more for next year to expect this inflation to continue.
Along with the 8% increase in operating funds, there are additional revenue sources coming in, creating a balanced budget. A lot of this comes from the state level.
"We can sustain it," he said. "We can do it, and we can sustain it in the long run. It's a really solid budget."
The proposed 2023 budget includes new projects to help bring more growth and development to Terre Haute.
More money will be dedicated to the local parks department, and new construction to keep our roads and sidewalks safe.
"It's all about quality of life," the mayor said. "It helps the people who live here who are paying the taxes to help make these things happen, but it's also for us to sell Terre Haute outside of our community. We are trying to recruit businesses, and get [local] college kids to stay here. It's all of the above. We want that quality of life and quality of place to stand out."
City employees will also see a pay raise. City leaders say it's critical during a time of inflation.
"This year, we are able to actually give a decent increase of what we can afford at 4% across the board to all employees," Cheryl Loudermilk, the president of the Terre Haute City Council, said. "We need to make sure we take care of them."
Maintaining a balanced budget while investing in new projects and having raises for employees is something city leaders are excited for this upcoming year.
"It's great to hear that because a lot of [other] communities don't have that opportunity right now," she said.
The budget will likely be voted on and finalized at the Terre Haute City Council's next meeting. That is happening on Thursday, October 6 at City Hall.