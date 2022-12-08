The City of Terre Haute is ending the year on a balanced budget - Highlights from Thursday's City Council meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council had the last meeting of the year on Thursday.
One of the main focuses was discussing higher costs in this year's budget.
Mayor Duke Bennett says the city spent an additional $475,000 on diesel and gas than anticipated. Additionally, other areas of the 2022 budget saw unexpected increases, like energy costs.
But despite this, the city is still ending the year on a balanced budget.
City leaders say this is possible through how the funds are re-arranged within the budget and relying on the city's cash reserves.
After a difficult year of high prices, the mayor says he's proud that the city is still ending the year on a positive note.
"This was our seventh straight year [for a balanced budget]," he said. "The budget we presented next year will be our eighth straight year for a balanced budget. We have cash reserves to deal with things like this when the economy or inflation does things like this, but I feel like our position is an excellent position to be in."
Moving on to the 2023 budget, the council approved a Tax Anticipation Warrant Loan of $1.5 million dollars. This money comes directly from the state.
The loan is something the city has requested since 2016. But this loan is a much lower amount than past years.
For reference, just a few years ago the city borrowed up to $9 million dollars.
The mayor says this is thanks to the city building strong cash reserves and new revenues coming to the city as well.
The hope is by 2024 the city will not need to rely on this loan anymore.
"It's great to see," Cheryl Loudermilk, the city council president, said. "It's a great thing that the council for the last few years has been working on trying to reduce that [borrowing], and so has the mayor and his department heads. I just think it's exciting to see that we've gotten down to that."
The mayor says the city will continue to focus on building a strong cash reserve heading into next year.
Finally at Thursday's meeting, the council approved an ordinance to help fight the opioid crisis.
This is the establishment of two new Opioid Litigation Settlement Funds.
Leaders say around $2 million dollars will be coming to the city in the next several years. This comes after a multi-state opioid lawsuit.
The first round of money should be coming to the city by this week.