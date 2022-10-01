The City of Terre Haute hosts a successful city-wide cleanup this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents across the Wabash Valley are taking time this weekend to clean up their communities and what a powerful impact it's having on keeping our cities clean!
On Saturday, the City of Terre Haute and Trees Inc. hosted a Fall city-wide cleanup and you would be surprised at how much trash is collected at events like this one.
During the last city-wide cleanup, volunteers collected 19.2 tons of trash, and this time they are estimating more than 20 tons of trash.
Organizers say just one day of a dedicated cleanup can go a long way in helping the community.
"We are in and out of the alleys checking for illegal dumpings, loose trash, and we have seen a great impact on what these cleanups do for the city," Jonathon VanSlyke, the director of code enforcement, said.
If you missed this weekend's cleanup, Terre Haute residents can call 311 to dispose of large items on request.