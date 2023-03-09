The Chamber of Commerce is getting a head start on "Crow" spring cleaning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of that annual clean up includes taking down all the crow deterrents, and cleaning up the mess they've left behind.
One local business is thrilled about this upcoming spring cleanup.
Erica Free is the General Manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Terre Haute. While most businesses use "wavy men" to deter the birds, the hotel invested in spikes as a permanent fixture. Free says this investment has been successful for its business during the winter months.
"We have less cleanup probably than the average business downtown, just because it's a preventative maintenance program really for us. So it keeps the building and the local area clean," said Free.
The Chamber of Commerce says they have seen some progress this year with these tactics. Now that it's getting warmer across the Wabash Valley, the city is almost ready to start spring cleaning.
"We're giving it a couple more weeks than we think march 23rd, that they will basically be gone from Terre Haute. It's a little bit of the official, okay, celebration. The crows are gone. Let's clean up and get ready for the spring and summer," said Josh Alsip, Director of Community Engagement for the Chamber of Commerce.
Not only will the chamber clean up droppings, volunteers will also pick up trash and pull weeds. The chamber is also asking businesses to take down their crow deterrents and power-wash their storefronts.
Free says the hotel will have its spikes up all year-round, but she is thrilled to know people are pitching in to help keep the city looking nice.
"Think it's just an attribute to the pride we have in our city and taking care of the facilities and making sure people come to visit, they get the very best impression they can of Terre Haute, " said Free.
Free says the hotel will do everything it can to contribute to the city's cleanup.
"We'll continue to maintain our facility and the surroundings around it, and certainly, if we have the capabilities to volunteer that day, we'll absolutely participate," said Free.
"The Terre Haute Convention Center" also told me they plan on participating in the spring cleanup. The convention says it will continue to power wash its sidewalks and windows.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 23.