The Chamber of Commerce is getting a head start on "Crow" spring cleaning

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Chamber of Commerce is getting a head start on "Crow" spring cleaning

  • Updated
  • 0
Crow Cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of that annual clean up includes taking down all the crow deterrents, and cleaning up the mess they've left behind.

One local business is thrilled about this upcoming spring cleanup.

Erica Free is the General Manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Terre Haute. While most businesses use "wavy men" to deter the birds, the hotel invested in spikes as a permanent fixture. Free says this investment has been successful for its business during the winter months.

"We have less cleanup probably than the average business downtown, just because it's a preventative maintenance program really for us. So it keeps the building and the local area clean," said Free.

The Chamber of Commerce says they have seen some progress this year with these tactics. Now that it's getting warmer across the Wabash Valley, the city is almost ready to start spring cleaning.

"We're giving it a couple more weeks than we think march 23rd, that they will basically be gone from Terre Haute. It's a little bit of the official, okay, celebration. The crows are gone. Let's clean up and get ready for the spring and summer," said Josh Alsip, Director of Community Engagement for the Chamber of Commerce.

Not only will the chamber clean up droppings, volunteers will also pick up trash and pull weeds. The chamber is also asking businesses to take down their crow deterrents and power-wash their storefronts.

Free says the hotel will have its spikes up all year-round, but she is thrilled to know people are pitching in to help keep the city looking nice.

"Think it's just an attribute to the pride we have in our city and taking care of the facilities and making sure people come to visit, they get the very best impression they can of Terre Haute, " said Free.

Free says the hotel will do everything it can to contribute to the city's cleanup.

"We'll continue to maintain our facility and the surroundings around it, and certainly, if we have the capabilities to volunteer that day, we'll absolutely participate," said Free.

"The Terre Haute Convention Center" also told me they plan on participating in the spring cleanup. The convention says it will continue to power wash its sidewalks and windows.

The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 23.

