The Capitol riots - where do we stand one year later?

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

The Capitol riots - where do we stand one year later?

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI)- One year has passed since the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Despite the passage of one year, the federal government is still investigating the role some public figures may have played in the events. Two of these prominent figures include former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Gerard Magliocca is a law professor at Indiana University. He believes it is unlikely Trump and Giuliani will face criminal charges, but they could be faced with other types of consequences.

"For example, being barred from office again," Magliocca said. "It could include civil damages. There have been some people who have sued the groups involved with January 6th seeking money."

Magliocca said the Justice Department has already given punishment to many of those involved in the attacks. That includes three residents of the Wabash Valley.

Jonathan Ace Sanders

One is Jonathan Ace Sanders of Vincennes. He pled guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. He avoided jail time and is serving three years probation. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete community service.

Anna Morgan Lloyd and Dona Sue Bissey

Bissey and Lloyd.jpeg

Anna Morgan Lloyd of Bloomfield pled guilty to similar charges. She is also serving three years probation, was ordered to pay $500 in restitution, and complete community service.

Bissey and Lloyd social.png
Bissey social.jpg

Lloyd's friend, Dona Sue Bissey, was not able to avoid jail time. She was sentenced to 14 days, ordered to pay a fine and complete community service.

While taking legal action on rioters seems to send the message that what happened last year was not right, Magliocca believes it will take some time before our country decides how to view January 6th.

"That will be quite a while before we get any handle on what to think about that," he said.

Still, Magliocca said it's important the issues surrounding this day are not swept under the rug.

"It's one thing if we simply accept it as something that was just basically a part of politics," he said. "Because if we do that it's more than likely to happen again."

