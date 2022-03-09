The Candles Holocaust Museum looks to honor local survivor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Candles Holocaust Museum is honoring a local holocaust survivor this weekend.
News 10 told you that Walter Sommers passed away in February.
This weekend the museum is hosting an in-person tribute to Sommers.
There will also be a webinar if you can't make it in person.
Leaders at Candles will tell stories about Sommers and celebrate his life.
Sommers died at the age of 101.
If you would like to attend the tribute, it is at 11 am on Saturday, March 12.
To learn more about Sommers, you can visit the museum's website.