The candidate incorrectly left off of the ballot in three Vigo Co. precincts won't contest the election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The candidate who was left off the ballot in three Vigo County precincts says he will not contest the election results.
On Tuesday, we told you that the Independent candidate for Indiana House District 45, Cody Alsman, did not appear on the ballots in Linton, Prairie Creek and Prairieton townships.
Alsman was running against incumbent Republican Bruce Borders.
The Vigo County clerk has yet to say what exactly led to the error.
Alsman says he is disappointed, but any votes he may have lost in those three precincts would not have changed the final result.
He says he has not heard from the county clerk directly, but he did speak with the election board.
Alsman says the board apologized for the error. He says he is grateful for his supporters and still believes in the election system.