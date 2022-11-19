The Buggy Shop holds Toys for Tots Drive - Here's how you can donate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Toys for Tots drive took place in Terre Haute on Saturday.
This one was at The Buggy Shop just north of 12 Points.
They held a fish and barbeque sandwich dinner all day Saturday.
The Buggy Shop Owner's say they want to give back during the holiday season.
They say this is especially the case during tough economic times.
"With times the way they are we're really just hoping we can get more because people were struggling before and they're struggling more now. Just to get anything and everything we can for kids that need things or don't have anything," said store owner Matt Price.
The event runs from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday.
