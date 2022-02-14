The Brazil Elks host 'Valentines for Veterans' event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Brazil Elks hosted their 'Valentines for Veterans' event this weekend!
Thirty-one baskets were distributed to various assisted living facilities in Brazil. These baskets included a variety of candy, blankets, perfume, and crossword puzzles.
Organizers say it's so important to show veterans that they are always loved and never forgotten!
"It was exciting to go into the room and see how surprised they were. Once they realized that the gift was for them...they were just so happy to receive something," Gretta Childress with Brazil Elks Veterans Service Committee said.
The group's next project is going to focus on helping homeless veterans.