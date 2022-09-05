The Blues hit the stage in downtown Terre Haute this weekend - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy some live music this weekend in downtown Terre Haute.
Blues at the Crossroads is taking place Friday and Saturday. There will be three stages this year.
You can enjoy more than 20 performances across the two days. The acts feature several different genres of music.
Organizers hope you'll head out this weekend to support the arts - and check out local businesses.
Music starts at 6:00 Friday evening and 5:00 on Saturday.
Online general admission tickets cost $20. Tickets at the gate will cost $25. Children 16 get in for free.