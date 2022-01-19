The birth of 'West Vigo Food Pantry' - providing food and teaching service

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic has been hard on nearly every community throughout the state -- West Terre Haute being one of them. Now, west side schools are doing their part in helping to feed and clothe families in need.
You probably would not be able to tell, but this room was previously a computer lab in West Vigo Middle School. Now, it's just one week away from being a fully-functioning food pantry.
This pantry will be available to all west side school families. It will house meat, fresh produce, non-perishables, laundry detergent, hygiene products, and even a clothing corner.
West Vigo principal, Ryan Easton, tells News 10 the vision for this pantry stems from the work the school did with Catholic Charities over the summer. He thought about the possibility of having a permanent structure within their building.
A project that would not only provide food to families, but also provide a valuable opportunity for students.
"Anytime I can provide an opportunity for students to be in a learning environment...whether it be an English class, a math class, whatever it is -- is to learn how to serve and to provide. It's a life-long skill that they'll never forget," Easton said.
Students involved in Future Farmers of America or "FFA," and the service-learning class had a big part in putting this pantry together. Monday through Friday, high school students come to the pantry -- to help count the inventory, help stock the shelves, and put boxes together for families picking up orders.
Freshman, Jaidyn Schoffstall, has dreams of pursuing a career in not-for-profit work. She says this experience has given her a chance to serve in new ways.
"I feel amazing by doing this. This has honestly given me so much joy in putting this together," Schoffstall said.
The student involvement does not stop there. To have a successful pantry, you need to have the shelf space -- ask sophomore and 'Life Scout' in troop 434, Donnie Lark.
Two months ago, Lark approached Easton looking for an Eagle Project.
"He said instantly he has a food pantry in mind...that consisted of painting the walls, the shelves around the outside, and these metal shelves," Lark said.
Two weekends and 24 total hours of work later...the job was done.
"I cannot thank Easton enough for allowing me to do this. I can't thank the Scouts enough for helping me do it. It would not have been possible with just me."
And so, the West Vigo Pantry was born. A complete community effort -- through and through.
The rest of the school year will be pick-up only. There is a google form online that families can fill out. They will list their desired date and time of pick-up.