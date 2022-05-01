"The birds are de-populated to prevent further spread of the disease" - Avian flu found at commercial turkey farms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Strains of the avian flu have been found at commercial turkey farms across the state of Indiana. Some of those farms are right here in the Wabash Valley.
Since February of this year, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says nine commercial poultry flocks and one backyard flock have been infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the H5-N1 virus strain.
Indiana is a major poultry-producing state. They are in the top five when it comes to turkey production.
News 10 spoke with the Public Information Director with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. She explains why avian influenza or the bird flu is even happening.
"Avian influenza is spread mostly by migratory waterfowl wild birds that are migrating and they usually start late winter into the spring season and there on the move from one area to the other as they normally do their migration pattern," Denise Derrer Spears said.
Nearly 200,000 birds have been affected so far. A commercial turkey farm in Greene County was just one local farm to have this deadly strain. The president of the Indiana State Poultry Association says farmers are greatly being impacted by this.
When a bird in a flock starts showing signs that they have avian influenza, they have to kill the bird.
"When a bird in a flock or the flock gets highly pathogenic avian influenza there is no treatment or therapy for avian influenza and so the birds are de-populated to prevent further spread of the disease," Rebecca Joniskan said.
She says farmers can protect their flock by implementing biosecurity. That just means keeping things on their land clean and keeping a watchful eye.
"Who interacts with your flock people and equipment and things that may be introduced into your barns putting on boot covers and that type of thing making sure your barns are well shielded," she said.
Signs that your bird may be affected include having low food and water consumption. Both organizations say turkeys at your local grocery store are still fine to eat, adding there is no food safety issue.
However, hope is not all lost for farmers there is help if their flock has been impacted.
"There is some reimbursement money that can help the farmers from the federal government to help them with the losses they're going to experience financially," she said.
Both organizations say the avian influenza is at very low risk for people contracting the virus and for now it is still safe to have your bird feeders out in your yard.