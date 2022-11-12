"The Big Deal" returns to Swope Art Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local museum is hosting an event that is a pretty big deal! It is the first one since 2005!
The Swope Art Museum brought back its "The Big Deal" event on Saturday.
It is an event where over 200 works of art are displayed on the third floor! The maximum price for each print is only $99.
Here is where things get fun -- as the night progresses, each piece drops in price until everything is sold!
Organizers say it is a great way to start your journey as a collector!
"It's a great opportunity for younger people to collect art, for older people to give away art that's in their homes," Swope Art Museum Executive Director Fred Nation said.
Prints from many local artists were up for sale! All of the proceeds go to supporting the Swope Art Museum and its employees!