The Big Balloon Build arrives in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll want to keep all sharp objects outside of Highland Woods Community Center this week. Or at least if you're not a professional balloon builder. That's because there are hundreds upon thousands of balloons filling the halls.
Liz Romani with Valley Party Supplies says, "This is phenomenal. The progress they've made, this is outstanding. I think we have a great group of people here. They're super excited to see this come to life. I mean, you can see, this is amazing, right?"
Eventually, all these balloons will pay homage to Candy Land. The Big Balloon Build has been going on for years. But this is the first time the event has been held in the United States.
"It's a lot. There is 125,000 balloons. There are 65 balloon artists from five different countries and 22 different states. So yeah, it's a lot of logistics involved in this," Director of the Big Balloon Build Stuart Davies said.
There's a lot to do. Part of the enjoyment is the fact that balloon arts are a passion for everyone here. But it's also for a cause. Money raised will go to the Knox County United Way.
"So we're talking YMCA, Pace community action agency, we're talking bedroom in a box. There are so many projects that united way does and helps and funds in our local community," Romani said.
By Friday, the project will be ready for a big fashion show. It is giving folks in the community a way to have fun while giving back.
"We're going to give Vincennes and the county of Knox county something that they're going to remember for years to come," Davies said.