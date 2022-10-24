The Better Business Bureau warns to watch out for QR code scams

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - QR codes have become a hot tool for many businesses. They use them to direct current or potential customers to their websites and mobile apps.
However, some could be using the tool to scam you.
This scam can come in many different forms. In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns about QR code mishaps.
It can be as simple as fraudulent QR codes placed on the back of parking meters. This leads victims to assume they can use these codes to pay for parking.
There have also been recent reports of crypto-currency romance scams. It's when scammers build a romantic relationship with their victims. They'll then ask for financial assistance through a QR code.
Utility and government imposters are also popular.
The BBB says these scams are becoming more common.
"The BBB has seen the number of reports linked to QR codes actually increase throughout the pandemic and now in 2022," Shelbi Felblinger with the BBB said.
The BBB says to confirm the code before scanning, do not open links from strangers, be wary of short links, and check for tampering.
For more on this scam, and for a link to report scams to the BBB scam tracker click here.