The Better Business Bureau warns of "pinkwashing" during the month of October

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a great way for organizations to raise money to help find the cure.
However, some unethical businesses could be using the month of October to scam you.
In this scam alert, the Better Business Bureau warns about what's called "pinkwashing." It is when businesses try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon symbol.
They will attach them to their products and services without contributing to the cause. There is no law or regulating agency overseeing the use of pink ribbons.
That is why the BBB suggests using caution when giving back.
"Knowing how to research a charity organization or a business prior to giving is essential with these kinds of things. It is difficult to track your money once you give it to what you believe is a reputable charity," Shelbi Felblinger with the Better Business Bureau said.
The BBB says to shop smart, by checking the charity before donating. You can visit a website called Give.org to find trustworthy organizations.
They say to participate carefully, and take action by contacting the charity directly.
