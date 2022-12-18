The best books for youth this holiday season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local professor is encouraging you to consider giving the gift of reading this holiday season.
Christy Wessel Powell is an assistant professor of Literacy and Language Education at Purdue University. Powell says that books can take kids on incredible journeys and help them reflect and learn more about the world. Christy Powell suggests that children should be given books that teach about new experiences.
Powell says that the best way to promote reading for children is by providing books that they would find interest in and enjoy, regardless of the content.
There is a full list of books for all different ages here:
https://www.education.purdue.edu/2022/12/college-of-education-gift-giving-guide-2022-best-books-for-kids/