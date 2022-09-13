 Skip to main content
The bats are back in town: Popular festival set to take place at ISU

  • Updated
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular event is flying back into Terre Haute.

Indiana State University's Bat Festival is happening on Saturday. It's a family-friendly event.

You can learn all about bats, their role in the environment, and the threats they face.

There will be several discussions, activities, and exhibits - including real bats.

The daytime program happens at ISU's science building near the fountain.

You can stop in from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The fun continues at Dobbs Park from 6 until 9 in the evening.

