The bats are back in town: Popular festival set to take place at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular event is flying back into Terre Haute.
Indiana State University's Bat Festival is happening on Saturday. It's a family-friendly event.
You can learn all about bats, their role in the environment, and the threats they face.
There will be several discussions, activities, and exhibits - including real bats.
The daytime program happens at ISU's science building near the fountain.
You can stop in from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. The fun continues at Dobbs Park from 6 until 9 in the evening.