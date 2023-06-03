 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The Banks of the Wabash Festival wraps up, organizers say it was a great turnout

  • Updated
  • 0
The Banks of the Wabash Festival wraps up, organizers say it was a great turnout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This was the last day for the Banks of the Wabash Festival after a week of good fun! 

Folks enjoyed the last remaining hours of the festival with a concert and used up all their tickets. Organizers say this was a great way to kick off the summer with friends, family, and community! And, they are happy with the turn out.   

Andrew Schoendienst is the general manager for Leuhrs’ Ideal Rides. He says this year was a great success!

“The turnout has been great. It's been as good, if not even a little better as 22 and 21, which we started to see record crowds. The weather has been very favorable for the festival, which is sometimes a change, if most people might remember," said Shoendienst.

Organizers are already excited to continue this tradition next year!

Recommended for you