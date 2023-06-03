The Banks of the Wabash Festival wraps up, organizers say it was a great turnout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This was the last day for the Banks of the Wabash Festival after a week of good fun!
Folks enjoyed the last remaining hours of the festival with a concert and used up all their tickets. Organizers say this was a great way to kick off the summer with friends, family, and community! And, they are happy with the turn out.
Andrew Schoendienst is the general manager for Leuhrs’ Ideal Rides. He says this year was a great success!
“The turnout has been great. It's been as good, if not even a little better as 22 and 21, which we started to see record crowds. The weather has been very favorable for the festival, which is sometimes a change, if most people might remember," said Shoendienst.
Organizers are already excited to continue this tradition next year!