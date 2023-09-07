The ban of e-cigs and vapes in public places - Terre Haute City Council approves

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council approved a new ordinance that may get people talking. E-cigs and vapes will soon be off limits in public places in Terre Haute. This is actually an update to an ordinance that was approved back in 2012 that only addressed cigarette use.
Back in 2012, e-cigarettes or vapes were still pretty new. Now, studies have found that there all kinds of vapor toxins that are released when they are used. One group is looking to limit those toxins public places.
Folks from Tobacco Free Vigo showed up in support of the new ordinance. Shannon Giles is the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator for Tobacco Free Vigo. She says this was long overdue.
"The time was now to adjust the ordinance, which really all we did was amend the definition of smoking. So now it includes those electronic devices," said Giles.
The original ordinance included the definition of smoking as the act of lighting and inhaling from a cigar or cigarette. The new version clearly includes the ban of using electronic smoking devices in public places.
"Toxins that hook onto those nano-particles can get into a lot more places. The second hand aerosol damage to people who are around those devices is just as bad, if not worse than people who are exposed to second hand tobacco smoke," said Giles.
The ordinance was approved unanimously, but there were concerns.
"If the city passes it, and the county doesn't, then those people that go to a restaurant or a bar or wherever that's not in the city, but it's in the county.. don't have to abide by this," George Azar, Councilman At Large.
"We have definitely had those conversations. We're gonna take the same language and then they are the ones that mirror that," said Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth.
Petitioners are excited to see the steps being taken to make the community a safer place.
"We want Terre Haute and Vigo County to be a leader in the efforts to make the residents as healthy as we can. This is a huge first step," said Giles.
As mentioned, the City Council has approved it, but now, it comes down to see if the County Council will do the same.