The back-to-school tax holiday starts Friday in Illinois; here's how it works

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Starting Friday, people in Illinois will pay a bit less for school supplies.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is encouraging parents to take advantage of the state's back-to-school sales tax holiday.

The tax holiday is the first for Illinois shoppers in more than a decade.

The state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25-percent to 1.25-percent.

It's estimated that families in the state will save a combined $50 million.

Pritzker says it's something the Illinois government is obligated to do.

"Illinois is in its strongest fiscal position in at least a generation. So we're going to do what good government is supposed to do in the first place. Make our residents' lives better," Pritzker said.

The sales tax holiday lasts from August 5 to August 14.

