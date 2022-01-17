The application process is set to begin for the Vigo County Sheriff's Office - here's how you can apply

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office application process will open Tuesday.
The office is looking to fill deputy sheriff and reserve deputy sheriff positions.
You can apply on the Vigo County government website.
Applicants will go through both physical and written exams.
Those interested must be 21 years old and have a high school diploma.
Applicants must not have any felony convictions or domestic battery convictions.
The application process will be open until March 4th for the Sheriff's office.