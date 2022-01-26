"The answer to everything right now is COVID." Indiana unemployment numbers, workforce participation low, according to economists

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana's unemployment numbers are out and they are at record lows. Experts say while this sounds good, there is more to the story.
That record-low unemployment in December of 2021 is 2.7%.
It is the lowest since 1976.
This sounds good, but experts say you should be watching out for the labor force participation rate.
That is something they say is not going as well.
The unemployment numbers are trending downward statewide.
"88,000 Hoosiers being unemployed is the lowest number, by far, in a long time," said Dr. Robert Guell, an economics professor at Indiana State University.
Guell says what gets lost in a monthly employment report like this is the number of people who can work, are working, or are looking for a job.
This is known as the labor force participation rate.
"There's a big however with all of this and that is that there are not that many people participating in the labor force," said Guell.
He says that is why you are still seeing those "Now hiring" signs at so many businesses.
Indiana's labor force participation rate is 62.4% according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
This means just over 62% of people who can work, are working, or are trying to find work.
That is above the national rate of 61.9%.
Guell says this is nearly as bad as when COVID-19 started and there is one driving force behind these low numbers.
"As the answer to everything used to be gas prices, the answer to everything right now is COVID. And so, COVID explains it, COVID is the explanation, COVID is the reason," said Guell.
Guell says now, the key to getting these numbers back to where they need to be is getting rid of COVID-19 long-term.
He says from that point forward, it could take three to five years to restore the workforce to normal.
"We need to not just be over COVID for a minute and a half like we've done three or four times. We need to be completely over COVID," said Guell.
Guell tells News 10 that on a state level, Indiana has lower unemployment numbers, but Illinois has better workforce participation numbers.
On a local level, Terre Haute's unemployment rate is even lower.
It sits at 2.5%.