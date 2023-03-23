The American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter is currently in need of more volunteers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...East, Central, and south-central Indiana

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between this evening
and Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch
area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that
receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high
rain rates and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday
night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

The American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter is currently in need of more volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
American Red Cross

INDIANA (WTHI) - When life feels like it's out of control and you have nowhere to go... It's the help that comes from others that makes the greatest impact. Right now, the "American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter" is currently in need of more volunteers.

Disaster Action Team Volunteer Janice Hawkins, has been part of the American Red Cross for 18 years. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans,

She wanted to lend an extra hand.

"They were begging for volunteers, and I thought, I have the time, I can go do that, and so that was my first experience at the Red Cross," said Hawkins. 

Responders with the Red Cross help people who are displaced from their homes and need help immediately. The most common disaster the Red Cross responds to is house fires. The agency's goal is to provide comfort for victims and walk them through the next steps.

"They may be sitting in their car, watching their home going up in flames, and they don't know what to do next, where they're going to turn, what they're going to do," said Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana Chapter of American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney. 

ARCQR CODE

Terre Haute has the second-highest response rate in the state, behind Evansville. Last year, the southwest chapter responded to 81 disasters in Terre Haute. Recently... Sweeney says she has seen a rise in natural disaster incidents.

"We saw a 25% increase in calls for responses in the southwest chapter," said Sweeney.

Currently, there are only five disaster volunteers in the Terre Haute area. Time is key during an emergency, so volunteers try to respond within two hours of a call. Although, with limited volunteers, it's not always easy to get to a scene quickly.

"If you don't have the volunteers, then you have to wait for volunteers to come from surrounding counties to go with you. It's just not a good situation," said Hawkins. 

Hawkins says being a volunteer is the most fulfilling job. She doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Probably till the end, because I enjoy it, I really do," said Hawkins. 

To become a volunteer, you have to be 18 years or older, and complete a ten hour online training course.

