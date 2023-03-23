INDIANA (WTHI) - When life feels like it's out of control and you have nowhere to go... It's the help that comes from others that makes the greatest impact. Right now, the "American Red Cross Southwest Indiana Chapter" is currently in need of more volunteers.
Disaster Action Team Volunteer Janice Hawkins, has been part of the American Red Cross for 18 years. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans,
She wanted to lend an extra hand.
"They were begging for volunteers, and I thought, I have the time, I can go do that, and so that was my first experience at the Red Cross," said Hawkins.
Responders with the Red Cross help people who are displaced from their homes and need help immediately. The most common disaster the Red Cross responds to is house fires. The agency's goal is to provide comfort for victims and walk them through the next steps.
"They may be sitting in their car, watching their home going up in flames, and they don't know what to do next, where they're going to turn, what they're going to do," said Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana Chapter of American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney.
Terre Haute has the second-highest response rate in the state, behind Evansville. Last year, the southwest chapter responded to 81 disasters in Terre Haute. Recently... Sweeney says she has seen a rise in natural disaster incidents.
"We saw a 25% increase in calls for responses in the southwest chapter," said Sweeney.
Currently, there are only five disaster volunteers in the Terre Haute area. Time is key during an emergency, so volunteers try to respond within two hours of a call. Although, with limited volunteers, it's not always easy to get to a scene quickly.
"If you don't have the volunteers, then you have to wait for volunteers to come from surrounding counties to go with you. It's just not a good situation," said Hawkins.
Hawkins says being a volunteer is the most fulfilling job. She doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"Probably till the end, because I enjoy it, I really do," said Hawkins.
To become a volunteer, you have to be 18 years or older, and complete a ten hour online training course.