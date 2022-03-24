The American Red Cross is reminding you the importance of donating blood

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - As we enter a new season and the weather warms up, health experts are encouraging you to stay healthy and help others. This spring, the American Red Cross is reminding you of the importance of donating blood.
Now more than ever, the Red Cross is looking for more people to roll up a sleeve and help save lives through blood donations.
If you are interested in donating, here is what you need to know.
Donors can make an appointment by:
- Downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App
- Visiting redcrossblood.org
- Calling 1 (800) 733-2767
Anyone who donates between April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt. For more information on upcoming blood drives, click here.