The American Red Cross is reminding you the importance of donating blood

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on
the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River
is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as
late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Thursday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on
the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River
is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as
late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways at the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Lafayette.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in the
following locations in Indiana and Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Clinton, Terre Haute, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today,
is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on most of the White River from Ravenswood downstream, and on
the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash River
is expected to last as late as April 3, on the White River until as
late as April 1, and on the East Fork White River until March 26.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
18.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The American Red Cross is reminding you the importance of donating blood

  • Updated
  • 0
American Red Cross in need of blood donors

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - As we enter a new season and the weather warms up, health experts are encouraging you to stay healthy and help others. This spring, the American Red Cross is reminding you of the importance of donating blood.

Now more than ever, the Red Cross is looking for more people to roll up a sleeve and help save lives through blood donations.

If you are interested in donating, here is what you need to know.

Donors can make an appointment by:

  • Downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App
  • Visiting redcrossblood.org
  • Calling 1 (800) 733-2767

Anyone who donates between April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt. For more information on upcoming blood drives, click here.

Recommended for you