The American Red Cross is in desperate need of more donors (copy)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The American Red Cross is in need of more blood donors to continue its mission to serve people in need.

Without enough blood donors, patients will suffer delays in receiving necessary care.

The non-profit is facing a historically low blood supply that will affect many patients in need of blood. It is responsible for providing 40% of the nation's blood supply for patients in need. Some factors contributing to the low supply include holidays, winter weather, and school breaks.

This is where you can come in to help. By becoming a blood donor, you can help those suffering from cancer, trauma, and diseases.

Your donation can help save multiple people's lives. The executive director of the Southwest Indiana American Red Cross shares the importance of donating blood.

"It's just so critical that we are able to maintain the bloody supply because you never know when you yourself are gonna need it or a loved one, and I know it's a busy time for everyone. But if there's not time now in January."

The 22nd annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 17th. This is the largest single-day blood drive in the state.

Click here for more information about the event.