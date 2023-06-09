The 2023 Special Olympics Indiana summer games kicks off - hear from athletes and event leaders on this amazing event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For more than 50 years Terre Haute has hosted Special Olympics Indiana. And the games are back yet again in 2023!
The Special Olympics kicked off today! There are plenty of events for athletes to show off their skills and passions!
This is actually the 53rd year for Special Olympics Indiana's summer games. Thousands of athletes, coaches, volunteers, and family members come from all over Indiana to celebrate competition and achievement.
Today kicked off with bocce ball, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, track and field, and volleyball.
Carla Knapp is one of the leaders of this event. She talks about why these games have been going on for such a long time.
"We are all working together to create a world where people with intellectual disabilities can live to their full potential. If you go to any of the sports venues across Terre Haute, you're gonna see that in action," said Knapp.
Indiana State University has transformed into a competition site for the summer games. The Special Olympics says more than 21,000 athletes will be here in Terre Haute this weekend.
Jean-Rony Warner traveled almost 3 hours here from Winchester, Indiana in Randolph County. He will compete in shot put, mini javelin, and the 50 meter dash on Saturday. Warner did not come alone either! He will be competing with his team by his side.
He talks about what his favorite event is...
"My favorite part of the event that i'm doing would probably be the javelin or the shot put."
He also shared what his favorite part of the summer games is..
"But my favorite part of the special events is when we get to go to the arena where you get to watch people play. And then on Saturday night they do the dance or movie, but I like to go dancing because I love to dance," said Warner.
The activities are free and open to the public, so be sure to come cheer on the athletes!
Athletes from all over the state were met with a line of high fives as they entered the Hulman Center. It's all smiles and good times at the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Indiana summer games.
"It's exciting for us. It's something we look forward to every year, because it gives us a chance to come from our delegation to not only compete but meet with our friends and fellow athletes."
This is Michael Vanarsdall from Shelby County, Indiana. He's here this weekend to compete in volleyball. And he is no stranger to the Special Olympics.
This is his 29th year in the Special Olympics and his 26th summer games. But, this year is a little extra special.. Vanarsdall is athlete of the year!
"To receive that title, it just tells me that I not only did hard work for myself and for my county, but every athlete out there," said Vanarsdall.
As the athlete of the year Vanarsdall has the honor of lighting the ceremonial torch that officially kicks off the next two days of competition. Leaders of this amazing event say that after the torch is lit - it's all about the athletes.
"Whether in victory or in defeat, to be successful in learning life lessons that all of us have learned through sports. Our athletes, when given those opportunities, will then be able to go out there and prove themselves in every facet of their life," said Jeff Mohler, president of Special Olympics.
And after 26 years of hard work, dedication, and overcoming life's obstacles. Vanarsdall will finally get the chance to light the torch to signify the start of something amazing.
"To be able to light that cauldron just symbolizes the hope and the dignity and respect that all of us have to be able to come up here and compete," said Vanarsdall.