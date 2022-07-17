The 2022 demolition derby makes its muddy mark

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Demolition Derby made its muddy mark once again over at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds!
Folks came from all over the state to see this spectacle!
It's an event that is highly anticipated every year -- for its car-crashing chaos!
This is the second demolition derby of the week -- it follows the Guns and Hoses Derby.
The fair came to a close on Saturday, but there's still one performance left at the fairgrounds. Country music star, Josh Turner is playing tomorrow at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6p.m.