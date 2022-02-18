The 12 Points Revitalization group continues to improve its neighborhood - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans continue to improve a Terre Haute neighborhood.
The 12 Points Revitalization group has worked to improve the neighborhood. They've held several public meetings to discuss areas of concern in the community.
Now, it plans to use grant money to buy more lighting for the streets, paint murals, and acquire more property.
Members of the community are asked to complete a survey to help identify the most important social, economic, and environmental issues.
The president of the group, Jennifer Mullen, says she is grateful for the support from the community.
"We have so many resources in the community with students and volunteers that are that are able to volunteer their time and help us with those projects," Mullen said.
You have until March 15 to complete the survey. Learn how to take it here.