"That's the way we raise the bar..." The Indiana Department of Education continues rollout of new student achievement standards

INDIANA (WTHI)- The Department of Education has spent the past year revamping its student achievement standards. The state is trying to take a more holistic approach to evaluating students, beyond just test scores.
It's something Otter Creek Middle School Principal Sarah Gore said is much needed.
"Every school is different and every school has different student needs," she said. "So, I appreciate that it's going to allow for each school to focus on what individual students' needs are."
That was what the Department of Education was hoping for.
"That's the way we raise the bar, right?" Dr. Byron Ernest, a member of the Indiana Department of Education, said. "We can't have as teachers teach this unattainable set of standards."
Standards of student achievement have been the department's focus for the past year. The department has developed a new set of principles and characteristics for teachers across the state. Some of those new principles include a more learner-centered and future-focused education and creating more access to opportunities for employment and enrollment.
For characteristics, educators are now encouraged to look beyond academic mastery to mark student achievement. Career and post-secondary readiness, work ethic, and civic and financial literacy will also be looked at for mastery.
Gore said the transition to this new set of standards has been easy considering many teachers have already been taking a holistic approach to education.
Still, Gore is excited about a new feature from the state. The state is rolling out an Indiana GPS website. Here, schools can share their achievement results and progress with parents and community members.
"Any information that we can share about what our students need and what they are excelling in," Gore said. "I think is beneficial for our community."
While the department continues to work on its new standards, Gore has high hopes for what it will achieve. She said she can see a future where students have more confidence in themselves and their future.
"I'm hopeful that a student who may be taking a standardized test their isn't their best skill," Gore said. "And it's something that they struggle with and they hopefully can know that's not the only measure of their student achievement."
