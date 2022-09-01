"That's an air-raid siren. We could die" Terre Haute man who owns Ukrainian business reminds The Wabash Valley that the war isn't over yet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's been more than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Now, a local man that owns a business there is reminding people that the war is not over.
John Sullivan owns his own company, J.F. Sullivan and Associates in Ukraine.
He told News 10 what's happening there and what it's like for people and businesses in the middle of a war.
John Sullivan's journey started right here in Terre Haute.
Then, he moved out to Denver, Colorado.
Then, back to Terre Haute.
After that, Sullivan moved to Palm Beach County, Florida, and finally out to Kiev, Ukraine, where he owns a business.
Sullivan says since the war began, businesses and people have been on high alert.
"You'll be sitting in a restaurant, outside, and the air-raid sirens will hit. What do you do? And that's a thought process that goes through everyone's mind. And you actually get to the point where you say, 'oh, that's an air-raid siren. We could die,'" Sullivan said.
As air-raid sirens sound and missiles repeatedly hit Ukrainian cities, Sullivan says people are seeing things no one should have to see.
"What goes through your head is this reality of, people are dying. This is not just reality TV," Sullivan said.
While running his business, Sullivan spends some time in the U.S.
When he's back, he disables the air-raid sirens from his phone but says the silence is deafening.
"When I turn it off, it's a freaky feeling for me because I'm waiting for an air-raid siren and there's no more noise," Sullivan said.
Sullivan says despite the war, people in Ukraine are continuing almost as normal.
His business is still running, as are about 70% of others, including a mall that was hit by a missile.
He says the Ukrainians plan to fight until the very end.
"It has to stop. The Russians are a culture that needs to be isolated, they've done this throughout their history. They are brutal. They are barbarians and they are terrorists, and we have to stop it," Sullivan said.
To learn more about Sullivan and his journey, he says to contact him.
He says if you live in Ukraine and need help, he is also willing to help how he can.
His number is 561-254-1863 and his email is jfsully@protonmail.com.