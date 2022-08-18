That's a matter of help coming or not" Vermillion County Schools to get radio signal boosters to help first responders communicate with dispatch

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's hard to get cell phone service oftentimes in schools and first responders deal with this on their radios.
This could put students or staff in a potentially dangerous situation.
That's why Vermillion County 911 is bringing radio boosters to county schools.
Communicating with dispatch isn't always easy inside schools in Vermillion County, because of the geography in the county.
It's the longest county in the state, with lots of hills and trees.
This makes dispatchers like Jimmy Miller's jobs difficult.
"It's frustrating, you know, if you're trying to say something or communicate with somebody and you can't communicate with them. Something could be happening across the street from the school where it could impact the school and the officer inside doesn't know," Miller said.
When you're not in a building that has a lot of brick or steel like a school does, you may not have as much trouble getting signal.
But, as soon as school resource officers like Nick Hall step into their schools, they step away from having clear communication with dispatch.
"We take for granted that it's being received, but if we hear that chirp and we talk and on the other end all they're hearing is garble, and we don't know that, that's a matter of help coming or not," Hall said.
Right now, first responders are able to use an app on their phones to communicate.
Whether it's an outside threat, natural disaster or a medical emergency, Hall says first responders need to be sure their radios work, so they can keep students and teachers safe.
"It's extremely important because us as first responders rely on our radios as one of our first parts of our equipment," Hall said.
That's why the first responders on both ends of the radio are happy to have signal boosters coming to schools county-wide.
"Everybody I've talked to that works the school resource officer positions, as well as courthouse deputies," Miller said.
Vermillion County 911 hopes to have the radio boosters installed by the end of the year pending supply chain shortages.